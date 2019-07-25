A contractor is facing two counts of grand larceny for failing to finish the work for two Geneva clients. Police say he was paid over $3,000 by each client for his services.

GENEVA — A Romulus contractor was arrested after cops say he failed to do the work he was paid for.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson reports that Scott Pepson, 36, is facing two counts of grand larceny after he accepted $3,000 from each victim.

According to police Pepson failed to perform to do the work agreed upon by one of the victims and didn’t perform any of the work for the second victim.

Pepson was arraigned in Ontario County Court and released on his own recognizance where he will appear before the Geneva Town and Geneva City Courts at a later date.