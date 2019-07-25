The Buffalo Bills are set to begin training camp at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford Thursday morning. It's their 20th training camp at the college.

The team will begin the team’s 20th training camp at the college when players take the field for their first practice at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Here's a look at the training camp schedule:

Thursday, July 25 - 9:45 a.m.

Friday, July 26 - 9:45 a.m. – Princess & Superhero Day

Saturday, July 27 - 9:45 a.m.*

Sunday, July 28 - 9:45 a.m.*

Wednesday, July 31 - 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, August 1 - 9:45 a.m. – 60th Season Celebration

Friday, August 2 - 6:15 p.m. – ‘The Return of the Blue & Red’ presented by Bud Light at New Era Field*

Sunday, August 4 - 2:45 p.m. – Military Appreciation Day*

Tuesday, August 6 - 9:45 a.m.

Details on ticketing information can be found here.