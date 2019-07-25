A local author is sharing her story, hoping the message in the pages of her books will help her young readers pursue their own dreams.

A local author is sharing her story, hoping the message in the pages of her books will help her young readers pursue their own dreams.

Growing up in Nunda, with just a few dozen classmates, Katelyn Costello knows what it’s like to have a big dream in a small town.

“I don’t think anyone should make that dream smaller, everyone has something they want to do; be it an actor, or you want to write books, you want to be a professor at a university," Costello said. "There isn’t a reason you can’t try to do that, you just need the motivation."

Next week she’ll turn 23. She isn’t old enough to rent a car and she's barely old enough to order a drink, but she has already written two books in a young adult series. The first, The Frituals, came out last year. The next book, Rebellion, will be out this August.

Costello notes that being an author can be lonely since so much of the work is done while sitting in solitude. So she uses social media to connect with her readers.

“I want young girls to see these women in lead roles that aren’t pretty, pretty, perfect people," Costello said. "They have flaws, but they’re working on it. They’re working on themselves, being strong even when they’re scared. And I want them to be able to see themselves in that character."

To learn more about Costello, visit KatelynCostello.com.