The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center will offer meals for people 55 and

older at noon Mondays through Friday.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents.

All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett. The menu for next week includes

Aug. 12: Zesty rice and beef with mixed veggies.

Aug. 13: Barbecue chicken, seasoned corn and rice pilaf; Lunch and Learn: Managing Health Care Expenses in Retirement.

Aug. 14: Mac and cheese with stewed potatoes; Lunch and Learn: Man’s Most Valued Plants by Jack Kowiak.

Aug. 15: Birthday bash! End of summer cookout!

Aug. 16: Fettuccine supreme.

Registration is required.

Call (585) 223-1617 or visit perinton.org for details.