The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center will offer meals for people 55 and

older at noon Mondays through Friday.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents.

All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett. The menu for next week includes

Aug. 19: Teriyaki salmon with steamed rice and mixed veggies.

Aug. 20: Viva Las Vegas Prime Rib Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.; Lunch and Learn: Palliative Care versus Hospice Care, presented by Perinton Ambulance.

Aug. 21: Caribbean turkey with seasoned baby carrots and steamed rice and baked potato bar.

Aug. 22: Parmesan breaded pork chops with mixed veggies and wild rice; Lunch and Learn: Reforestation, presented by Rosemary Irwin.

Aug. 23: Haddock French over penne pasta.

Registration is required.

Call (585) 223-1617 or visit perinton.org for details.