The Digital Bookmobile National Tour will stop by the Greece Public Library, 2 Vince Tofany Blvd., from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 2 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 14.

The 53-foot traveling exhibit provides devices, internet connectivity, and expert guidance to the local library’s digital collection of e-books and audiobooks. It is equipped with broadband internet-connected PCs, a free Wi-Fi connection, touchscreen monitors, sound systems and various portable media players.

In the Gadget Gallery, readers can explore popular devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, Chromebook, and Kindle. Interactive learning stations encourage visitors to search the library’s digital media collection and go through the borrowing process. Beginners can get a one-on-one tutorial from technical experts.

“I’m very excited that Greece was chosen as a stop on the Digital Bookmobile Tour,” Supervisor Bill Reilich said. “Residents can borrow e-books and audiobooks anytime, anywhere by visiting libraryweb.overdrive.com. The Greece Public Library subscribes to a higher level subscription, therefore we have access to more e-books than any other library in the county.”

Visit digitalbookmobile.com for information.