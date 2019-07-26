The fourth and final member of the group accused of plotting to attack a Muslim community near Binghamton has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the plot.

Nicholas Pheilshifter, who was 16 at the time of his arrest, had his case handled in adolescent court because of his age.

He pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon as a crime of terrorism on Thursday.

The other three suspects: Vincent Vetromile, Brian Colaneri, and Andrew Crysel all pleaded guilty last month.

Pheilshifter will be sentenced to seven years in prison with five years post-release supervision.

Greece Police say the four had built, and were still building, homemade bombs to attack the community of Islamburg at the time of their arrest. Police found at least two functional bombs in Vetromile's basement in Greece.

Pheilshifter's sentencing will be on August 26.