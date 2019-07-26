Over the past weeks, 30 students ages 12-18 have honed their theater skills at Geva’s Summer Academy. This actor training program will end with a free showcase at 1 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester.

Auditions were held in March for students of all experience levels. This year’s focus is contemporary theater. Students took classes in acting, text analysis, voice and diction, movement, expansions, monologues, singing and movement ensembles, and rehearsal/production.

The showcase will be sign language-interpreted. Tickets must be reserved in advance. Call (585) 232-4382 or visit gevatheatre.org for information.