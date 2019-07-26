GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester will hold its third annual fundraiser golf tournament on Aug. 17 at Mill Creek Golf Club in Churchville to benefit area residents with Down syndrome and their families.

This is the achievement center’s second largest public fundraiser of the year, the first being a gala held in March.

“This event is not only a key part of our mission to spread the word about people with Down syndrome, but to have the ability to offer life-changing programming to those who can benefit in the Rochester region,” said Kim Guerrieri, vice president of GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester. “Being on the greens and having fun to raise money for such a rewarding cause is truly invaluable. We may be in competition at the tee, but we’re all aiming to change the way our world sees Down syndrome, one golf stroke at a time.”

Registration costs $200, and includes 18 holes of golf; breakfast, lunch and dinner; drinks; and activities on the course. Dinner-only tickets cost $75, and include the 19th-hole luau pig roast dinner, open bar, award ceremony, music and dancing.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call (585) 563-7487 or visit gigisplayhouse.org/rochester for information.