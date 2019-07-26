HCR Cares, a nonprofit organization focused on research and education, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

During its four decades, the organization has strived to address barriers to independent living and nursing workforce shortages through research projects and educational initiatives. Programs include providing grants to nursing students, to help with expenses beyond tuition and to increase diversity in the nursing workforce; training programs to prevent falls among older adults; funding for pain-assessment-practice improvements for home-care clinicians; and funding to develop culturally competent home-care programs for underserved populations.

HCR Cares held a reception to celebrate the 40th anniversary, which included a proclamation from Mayor Lovely A. Warren recognizing HCR Cares Day in Rochester. The event was attended by nursing-education grantees, board members, staff and funders.

Visit hcrhealth.com for more information.