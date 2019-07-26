Naiades Oncology Rowing was founded in 2009 to help former cancer patients get out on the water through rowing programs.

To mark its 10th anniversary, the Rochester nonprofit is introducing a new logo that incorporates all colors of individual cancer ribbons.

The rowing program started as part of Camp Good Days and Special Times before going independent. It helps former patients of all cancer types find healing on the water, both physically and emotionally.

Rowers choose whether they want to compete or row for pleasure. Individuals may have experience or learn to row with Naiades. The organization’s focus is on rowing, differing from the typical support group environment.

In the winter, rowers engage in off-water workouts including the rowing machine, plyometric exercises and yoga. The three rowing shells are named in honor of people who died from cancer: the Spirit, Shelley B and Dragonfly.

Naiades offers Learn to Row programs for individuals wanting to join. The organization is volunteer-run and supported by funds raised during the annual golf scramble, which is set for Aug. 18 this year at Lima Golf and Country Club.

Email info@naiadesoncologyrowing.com for information.