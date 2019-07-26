Businesses in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts will offer discounts, entertainment and more on Aug. 11 for Not-A-Festival, It’s a Party!

Seven locations will act as hubs for activities: Village Gate, Memorial Art Gallery, Three Heads Brewery, Gallery Salon Lot, Bachelor’s Forum, University Business Center and 1255 Laneway.

“This is about celebrating our community and getting people excited to hangout in our neighborhood,” said festival organizer Erika Sorbello, owner of Gallery Salon on Elton Street. “We want to showcase local vendors and get people walking around this vibrant, cultural neighborhood.”

Visit notaba.org for information.