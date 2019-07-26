Deputies say 27-year-old Justin Buzard of Richmond was driving a four-wheeler on his friend's property around 8:30 p.m. on Big Tree Road in the Town of Richmond when he hit a log.

An Ontario County man was flown to the hospital after an ATV crash Thursday night.

Deputies say Justin Buzard, 27 of Richmond was driving a four-wheeler on his friend's property around 8:30 p.m. on Big Tree Road in the Town of Richmond when he hit a log.

The four-wheeler rolled over and pinned Buzard against a tree. He was able to call his brother for help so that first responders and EMS could locate him. He was found approximately a mile into the woods.

Buzzard was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital where he's still being evaluated in the emergency room.

Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Ambulance and Bristol Fire Department were on scene.