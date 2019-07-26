Perinton Community Church, and their pastor Tim Alexander, are being recognized

as the July Fairport-Perinton Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month.

The PCC is where Alexander serves as the senior pastor. The church currently averages in the mid-200’s for their Sunday worship service throughout the school year. PCC opened its doors in 1968, and Alexander was called to serve the church six years ago.

There has been an intentional focus on encouraging members of PCC to serve the local community.

The oft repeated phrase is, “One mile, three miles, five miles. Where you live. Where you work. Where you worship.” This challenge encourages members to serve in various ways: Meals on Wheels; teaching English; tutoring; helping refugees; partnering with established ministries such as Open Door Mission and Good News Jail Ministry.

