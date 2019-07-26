The Printmaking show “Process and Purpose, 2019” will host an artist reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 2. at Liberty Pole Plaza, 280 E. Main St., Rochester.

“Process and Purpose, 2019” features the artwork of eight printmakers from the area, giving each artist the space to demonstrate their technique and engage a wider audience. All of these artists go through a process that allows them to tell a story from their point of view. There are almost 30 pieces of art being showcased.

Visit https://cityartspace.rit.edu for more information.