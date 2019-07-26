St. Ann’s Community at Cherry Ridge recently announced they have won Best Assisted Living Facility in the 2019 Reader Rankings Awards, hosted by the Rochester Business Journal and The Daily Record.

The winners were announced at the Reader Rankings Gala at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center. More than 13,000 nominations were collected during the nomination period in March and early April. The winners were determined by more than 47,000 votes cast from April 30 to May 24. Nominations and votes were gathered in about 80 different categories.

