St. John Fisher College has partnered with the Career Leadership Collective, a higher education solutions group, to conduct a national online survey to collect career pathway data from a select group of alumni.

The National Alumni Career Mobility Survey will be open from July through November, seeking career satisfaction and insights from college and university alumni who earned a bachelor’s degree as members of the classes of 2009 and 2014.

According to Julia Overton-Healy, director of career services in Fisher’s Center for Career and Academic Planning, the college will use the collected data to help the institution better understand the professional pathways of its graduates and prepare future alumni for continued and improved career success.

Graduates of 2009 and 2014 are asked to participate in the survey. Participants will be entered to win incentives weekly. Visit bit.ly/stjohnfisherNACM for more information and to complete the survey.