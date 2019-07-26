In May, T-Mobile announced plans to open a call center between Jefferson and Clay Roads in Henrietta. The move would create 1,000 jobs, but was contingent upon the Justice Department's approval of the merger.

The U.S. Justice Department approved a merger with T-Mobile and Sprint.

The deal is contingent upon demands that T-Mobile would set up satellite-TV provider Dish as a fourth wireless company, so the number of major U.S. providers remains at four.

Dish is buying prepaid cellphone brands such as Boost and Virgin Mobile and some spectrum, or airwaves for wireless service, from the two companies.

Attorneys general from 13 states have sued to stop the takeover, citing consumer harm.