Young campers learn about law enforcement and safety techniques in addition to enjoying summer activities at Keuka Lake

JERUSALEM — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin M. Henderson sent 13 children to the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp, and by the looks of things, they're glad they went.

The Sheriffs’ Summer Camp, which is on Keuka Lake in Yates County, is made possible by the New York State Sheriffs' Institute.

“This is a chance for kids to have a positive interaction with law enforcement,” Henderson said. “We want to make sure that any kids in our county that can go have the ability to go regardless of the financial means.”

Now in its 43rd year of operation, the camp accommodates over 900 boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 from across New York. The campers attend at no charge.

Earlier this month, Henderson teamed up with other sheriffs from across western New York and participated in a horseback competition. The event raised over $10,000 for the camp, Henderson said.

The camp is part of Henderson’s approach to improving the relationship between law enforcement officers and kids.

“When parents see us out and their kids are misbehaving, the parents say, ‘You better behave or they (cops) will take you to jail,’” said Henderson. “Well, that’s not the case. We want kids and parents to come to us and trust us. We want to have a positive contact with kids.”

At the camp, kids can focus on having fun in a safe camp environment and the volunteer members of law enforcement who serve as camp counselors get a chance to work with kids.

It’s a win-win situation, Henderson said.

“By working with and learning from the sheriffs and deputy sheriffs at the camp, the kids develop a deeper respect for and understanding of the men and women who enforce our laws,” Henderson said.

Campers participate in archery, sailing, boating, hiking, and talent shows, as they might in a typical camp setting. But they also experience technical and safety demonstrations by deputy sheriffs such as scuba diving, canine handling, and bicycle and boating safety.

“The campers get an insider’s look at the world of law enforcement,” Henderson said.