A roundup of information from throughout the region

PERRY — A skydiver was killed in an accident near the Perry-Warsaw Airport on Saturday.

According to State Trooper John Jonszymkowiak, the accident occurred around 12:04 p.m. and involved three skydivers with the Rochester Skydivers organization.

Richard Cordero, 68, a Bergen resident who had 45 years of skydiving experience, died after they believe his parachute became tangled, investigators said.

"All we know is that his chute — it is believed that it did open correctly," said Perry Fire Chief Dave Laraby. "He went into a spin and lost control of his parachute."

Cordero landed in a corn field south of Soper Road in Perry.

The pilot of the plane that Cordero had jumped from noticed something was wrong and followed the diver to where he landed and circled the area to keep an eye on the situation until emergency responders arrived. CPR was performed but ultimately Cordero was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police.

The State Police and FAA are investigating.

WAYNE COUNTY

State of emergency remains in effect for bays

Although hot, sunny weather appears to be here to stay, a state of emergency remains in effect for motorized boat traffic for all bays in Sodus, Huron and Wolcott.

The emergency was placed in effect May 11.

For Sodus Bay, boaters can travel at idle speed only and cause no wake within 1,000 feet of shore.

For Port, East and Blind Sodus bays, boaters can travel at idle speed only and cause no wake.

WAYNE COUNTY

Man indicted on felony drug charges

A Rose man has been indicted on several felony charges related to a heroin investigation.

Christopher R. Hoover, 38, of Covell Road, is charged with third-degree criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies, and fourth-degree conspiracy, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and members of WayneNET.

The investigation into the sales of heroin in the Savannah and Butler area started in 2017, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Hoover allegedly sold the narcotic to undercover officers in November of that year. He was arrested Thursday and brought to the Wayne County Jail pending arraignment in Wayne County Court at a later time.