Palmyra resident elected state ALA president

Linda Tome, of Palmyra, recently was elected president of the New York State American Legion Auxiliary at the 99th annual convention in Buffalo. Tome is a member of the ALA James R. Hickey Unit No. 120.

During her term, Tome will focus on the future of ALA’s services in meeting the needs of veterans and promote the Empire Girls State program. She is raising funds to support Stop Soldier Suicide, a nonprofit that helps troops and vets navigate programs and services, connect them to solutions, and provide case management and follow-ups.

Tome, an ALA member for over 20 years, is eligible for membership through her father, Adrian Klaeysen, who served in the U.S. Army during World War II.