The Young School of Irish Dance is accepting new students of all ages for the fall semester. Classes will be on Mondays at McGinnity’s Restaurant, 534 W. Ridge Road, Rochester.

The first class is free. Class times are 5:30 p.m. for beginners, 6:30 p.m. for intermediate and 7:30 p.m. for adults.

Charlie Young will cover individual solo step dancing, Ceile and group dances. Young received his Irish dancing degree from An Coimisiun Le Rinci Gaelacha in Dublin.

Call or text (585) 313-4532, or visit youngschoolofirishdance.com for information.