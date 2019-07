Capable lake swimmers of all ages are invited to participate in the 20th Canandaigua Lake Swim on Aug. 17.

Participants can swim either half- or 1-mile routes, either timed or leisurely. Visit canandaigualakeswim.myevent.com to register, and email lighthillstaff@gmail.com for sponsorship opportunities.

Proceeds will benefit Light Hill/Canandaigua Comfort Home, which fully operates donations and fundraisers. Visit lighthillhome.org for information.