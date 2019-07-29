Plein air artists will draw inspiration from the Burroughs Audubon Nature Club Sanctuary, 301 Railroad Mills Road, Victor, on Aug. 9.

Visitors can watch the artists as they set up their easels around the property starting at 4 p.m. Plein air, the art of painting outdoors, was developed in France in the mid-19th century.

A potluck dinner will follow at 6 p.m. Attendees should bring table service and a dish to pass. Call (585) 314-8462 or visit facebook.com/banc.roc for information.