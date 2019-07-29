The U.S. Postal Service will offer extra passport appointments from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 20 at its Beechwood Branch, 300 Waring St., Rochester, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 24 at the Farmington Office, 1560 state Route 332.

Travelers need to bring a completed DS-11, proof of U.S. citizenship and identity, photocopies of citizenship and identification documents, payment, and a photo. Passport applications for children younger than 16 have special requirements.

Customers can schedule an appointment or walk in. Visit travel.state.gov for information.