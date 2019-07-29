The KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival will return for its eighth year on Sept. 10-21 at venues across the city.

“The John Gray Laws,” written by Michelle Accorso Sapere, will explore a dystopian future in which lawmakers establish separate, but equal, gender divisions at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 14, and 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the School of the Arts, 45 Prince St., Rochester.

Colma, California, has 1.5 million dead residents versus 1,800 live citizens, the result of a 1900 ruling that moved San Francisco burials to the small town. In “COLMA!,” marketing consultants accidentally wake the population of the dead while working to increase tourism. The play will run at 9 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 at SOTA. Tickets cost $15.

Frank Torchio and the Russell Scarbrough Orchestra will re-create the 1966 “Sinatra at the Sands” at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 at The Lyric Theatre, 440 East Ave., Rochester. The reprise show includes readings of the songs most closely identified with Sinatra. Tickets cost $20.

Modern chamber music quintet fivebyfive will collaborate with glass artists from Studio 34 at 2 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester. Audience members will help create an original glass fused art piece during the concert. Tickets cost $12.

DrumatiX will travel from Boston to present “Rhythm Delivered” at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 15 at SOTA. Musicians perform with various objects and drums/barrels, and incorporate body percussion, tap dance, invented instruments, musical pipes, technology and audience interaction in the show. Tickets cost $15.

A grieving couple visiting their son will come upon strange occurrences and characters that direct them to their final destination in “A Fork in the Road,” presented by Impact Theatre’s In Your Face Players at 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 at The Lyric. Tickets are free.

Cabaret performer MargOH! Channing will perform at 7 p.m. on Sept, 14 and 9 p.m. on Sept. 15 at The Lyric. The show features stories of fun, frolic, regret and fables from forgotten evenings of power drinking.

The Fernanda Ghi Dance Co. will present “Black + White: A Theatrical Tango Production” on Sept. 18-19 at SOTA. This production explores the concept of opposition through movement, music and imagery. Each act is inspired by a black-and-white photograph. Tickets cost $20.

Anthony Presciutti, of Spencerport, and Wade Live will perform their magic and mentalism show at 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 at The Lyric. Tickets cost $20.

Ann Mitchell will portray women’s suffrage leaders such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucretia Mott and Susan B. Anthony in “Suffragettes UNITE!” at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at The Avyarium Theatre, 274 N. Goodman St., Rochester. Tickets cost $10.

Kerri Lynn Slominski and Marc Falco will star in “The Telephone” at 10 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Multi-use Community Cultural Center, 142 Atlantic Ave., Rochester. The opera, written by Gian Carlo Menotti in 1947, takes place in modern day with a love triangle involving Lucy, Ben and a smartphone. Tickets cost $15.

Remaining tickets will be available at the door starting one hour before curtain. Visit rochesterfringe.com for information.