Thirty-five students from the Finger Lakes will present “Annie Get Your Gun” on Aug. 2-4 to help celebrate the 125th birthday of the Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva.

This Geneva Theatre Guild Youth Theatre production features music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, and a book by Herbert Fields and Dorothy Fields. “Annie Get Your Gun” returned to Broadway in 1999, starring Bernadette Peters and sporting a revised libretto by Peter Stone.

Stone reshaped the 1946 book to create a Wild West show-within-a-show that frames the “Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better” love story of sharpshooters Annie Oakley and Frank Butler. In addition to the main storyline, Stone added a secondary romance between the younger sister of Frank's assistant Dolly and a boy who is part Native American.

The show is directed by Sean Britton-Milligan, with music direction by Chris Sauter-Milligan and choreography by Julia McCormack.

“It’s so important for kids to be introduced to the classic stylings of musical theater, because they begin to see where certain things come from and how relevant it still is today,” Britton-Milligan said. “In each production I direct, I strive for actors and audience alike to leave having learned something and this production does just that.”

The cast consists of TJ Bogart (Frank Butler), Owen Brown (Charlie Davenport), Beth Cohrs (Annie Oakley), Liam Crawley (Pawnee Bill), Camren Derby-Lynch (Buffalo Bill), McKenzie Forbes (Jessie Oakley), Meghan Forbes (Nellie Oakley), Alexis Greene (Chief Sitting Bull), James Lasky (Little Jake), JJ Lasky (Foster Wilson), Laura McCormick (Dolly Tate), Julian Nault (Tommy Keeler) and Moriah Pilet (Winnie Tate). The ensemble plays multiple characters, and includes Amelia Burm, Brock Calabrese, Juliet Chaffee, Avery Clair-Goulet, Emmett Crawley, Ashlyn Derby, Joydelianis Fonollosa, James Hay, Ella Kinsey, Lily Johnson, Bobby Lally, Aemilia Lehman, Coray Malis, Loretta Norwalk, Lilly Parrotta, Tytiana Russ, Hamana Sullivan, Madeleine Sullivan, Solstice Teneyck-Johnson and Melissa Wright.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-3 and 2 p.m. Aug. 4. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, and $5 for ages 5 and younger. Tickets are available online, and at Earthly Possessions and Pedulla's Liquor Store in Geneva, the Copy Shop in Seneca Falls, and Mobile Music in Canandaigua. Visit genevatheatreguild.org for information.