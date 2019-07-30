Kimberly Payne is accused of stealing $400K-plus from her employer

CANANDAIGUA — A Rushville village trustee appeared in Ontario County Court on Tuesday alongside her attorney, facing numerous grand larceny charges for allegedly taking over $400,000.

Kimberly Payne, 52, appeared alongside her attorney, Angelo Rose, as her case returned from a Superior Court indictment. Payne, who is currently out on $25,000 bail, is facing multiple grand larceny counts. She is accused of stealing from her employer, a Victor-based technology company.

“We’re talking with the D.A’s office and negotiating reasonable efforts of restitution,” said Rose.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies say Payne stole money from her former employer for over a decade. Police say she was responsible for handling financial accounts and she used her position to forge checks and electronically transfer money into various personal banking accounts. Investigators said Payne also altered the amount of her contribution toward her own health insurance.

Since her November arrest, Payne missed the following December Village Board meeting and then resumed her role as an elected official. The village mayor, John Sawers, is her father.

The matter was adjourned until August 13.