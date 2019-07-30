Bernhard Langer, winner of the Senior British Open, will stop by the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s annual charity golf tournament on Aug. 12 at Midvale Country Club.
Langer will conduct a clinic, play a hole with every foursome and speak at the post-tournament reception. The annual event helps fund RBTL’s arts education programs that annually serve thousands of area students.
Registration is required. Visit rbtl.org/events/rbtl-golf-tournament for information.
British Open winner to attend RBTL tournament
