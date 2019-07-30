The town of Webster strongly believes in economic development which brings jobs to Webster residents but also brings residents in to town to spend their money at our hotels, restaurants, gas stations and area businesses.

Case in point is the fantastic year our town is having attracting people to Webster during our

summer months to experience all of what Webster has to offer. Father’s Day weekend saw

thousands of people come to town to participate in the Lakeshore Soccer tournament. This

tournament had people coming in to Webster from all over New York state and beyond to stay,

eat and play in the tournament.

Since that weekend, Webster has hosted the Lantern Festival at North Ponds Park, the

outstanding Jazz Festival on Main Street in the village of Webster and the Extreme Girls Softball

Tournament. This past weekend Webster again held the Waterfront Art Festival at North Ponds

Park and, once again, attendance was outstanding!

On top of these events, we have the movies in the park at the village of Webster gazebo, the

Village Band playing at various times and our kick-off-to-summer event, the Summer

Celebration, that is held in June that this year attracted over 5,000 people to hear great music and watch spectacular fireworks.

So, the combination of many not-for-profits along with working with town of Webster and the

village of Webster officials on promoting outside of Webster has brought many new people to

Webster. Once they are here, they see what the town of Webster has to offer, and some people

then begin to think about relocating to this area.

We also have increased our visibility outside of the town to other residents in Monroe County.

Many more people are coming to realize that Webster is a great town for social activities, a great place to work, a great place to own a small business, and a great school system to raise a family.

A big thank you goes out to all the non-for-profits in town that work hard and strive to make

Webster a better place to live. By all accounts so far this summer all of you have done an

outstanding job!

As always, if you have any questions about your town government, please feel free to contact me during regular business hours at (585) 872-7068; or email me anytime at supervisor@ci.webster.ny.us.