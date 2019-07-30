The Meryton Assembly Dancers, the performance team of the Country Dancers of Rochester, recently demonstrated dances from the 19th century as part of the Erie Canal Heritage Connection at Lock 30 in Macedon.

The historical dancing took place in the fire truck bay of the South Macedon Fire Station. Spectators commented on the contrast between the floor-length early 19th century dresses and modern firefighting and rescue equipment.

After the group performed four dances to live fiddle music, three members of the South Macedon Fire and Rescue joined in for two more dances.

The Meryton Assembly Dancers are directed by Lisa Brown, president of the Country Dancers of Rochester. Musical accompaniment on the violin was provided by Molly Jaynes Wilson, of Rochester.