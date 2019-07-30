Eight Friends of Webster Trails members helped correct some of the muddy areas along the north side of the Blue Trail at the Four Mile Creek Preserve.
Small areas were filled with crushed stone or mulch. Larger areas were addressed with boardwalks termed “puncheons.”
FWT has monthly work days.
Visit www.webstertrails.org for information on how to participate.
Friends of Webster Trails June Work Day at the Four Miles Creek Preserve
