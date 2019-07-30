To provide healthy summers for more local children and youth, the Greater Rochester Health Foundation is increasing its funding support of the Be A Healthy Hero Summer Camp at Monroe Community College.

Now in its sixth year and due to growing community awareness, the camp has more than doubled in size to serve the health and wellness needs of nearly 800 Rochester children.

The Health Foundation’s most recent investment of $1.3 million with the Monroe Community College Foundation ensures the program’s future through 2021. The Health Foundation’s initial $597,000 grant helped launch the camp in 2014.

Led by MCC’s Program Director Elizabeth Fell Kelly, the camp runs through Aug. 2 and incorporates fitness activities such as swimming, Zumba, yoga, football, basketball, volleyball and lacrosse; academic enrichment programs in reading and mathematics aimed at eliminating summer learning loss; education in proper nutrition, character development, drug and alcohol avoidance, team-building and personal decision-making; healthy breakfasts and lunches every day made possible by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program; and bus transportation between several city of Rochester sites and MCC.

Visit monroecc.edu or contact the MCC Foundation at (585) 292-3680 to learn more