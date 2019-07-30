The Hilton Central School District recently appointed Laura Mayer, of Brockport, as assistant principal at Merton Williams Middle School. She replaces Ashley Socola, who accepted a position in Webster CSD.

Mayer worked as a classroom teacher for 15 years, the last 10 years as a sixth grade teacher at Northwood Elementary School in Hilton.

“I feel honored to be joining the Hilton leadership team, and look forward to supporting our students, teachers and staff with efforts to develop contributing citizens,” Mayer said. “I have always loved teaching and value the educational system. As a leader, it is my desire to support and empower teachers to understand the impact they have and the difference they can make while working alongside parents and community members to ensure success.”

Mayer’s education includes a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary arts for children from The College at Brockport, Master of Education in childhood and special education from Roberts Wesleyan College, and certificate of advanced study in educational administration from Brockport.