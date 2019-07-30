The town of Irondequoit formally dedicated “Sadie’s Place,” the town’s newest playground. Located on Wahl Road, the playground was constructed on land donated by Jessica Lamb. Her only request when offering the land was that the park be named after her late dog, Sadie, a golden retriever.
The town had also already been looking for vacant land in the neighborhood to convert into a pocket park.
Irondequoit dedicates Sadie’s Place
