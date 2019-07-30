GILROY, Calif. (WHEC/AP) — According to a statement from Keuka College, one of the victims killed in the California festival attack was a biology major who graduated in 2017.

The college released a statement to the community saying they are mourning the loss of Trevor Irby.

According to the statement, college alumna Sarah Warner was with Irby at the festival when the shooting took place but was not harmed.

However, authorities have not released the names of the victims who were killed Sunday when a 19-year-old opened fire at a popular food festival in California.

Three people, including two children, were killed but authorities believe many more people would have died if officers patrolling the event had not stopped the gunman so quickly.

Santino William Legan, 19, cut through a fence and appeared to randomly target people with an "assault-type rifle" Sunday afternoon, the end of the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival that attracts about 100,000 people to the city known as the "Garlic Capital of the World," Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said.

Police responded in less than a minute, and Legan turned his "AK-47-type" gun on the officers, Smithee said. Three officers fired back and killed Legan, who legally purchased the weapon in Nevada this month.

Read below for the full statement from Keuka College:

Dear Keuka College Community:

It is with profound sadness that I share the devastating news that a member of the Keuka College family was among the victims of the mass shooting over the weekend in California.

The College community today mourns Trevor Irby, a biology major who graduated in 2017. Our hearts go out to Trevor's family and loved ones. We are shocked that this latest episode of senseless gun violence resulted in the loss of one of our recent graduates—graduates in whom we place so much hope because of their potential to create a brighter tomorrow.

We also send sincere condolences to College alumna Sarah Warner, who was with Trevor at the California garlic festival where the shooting took place. We were relieved to learn that Sarah was not physically injured in the shooting. We offer our support and prayers to Sarah and her family.

When the timing is appropriate, we will schedule a vigil on campus so that those alumni, students, faculty, staff, and community members who knew Trevor and who know Sarah can join in fellowship and reflection. In the meantime, anyone wishing to reach out for comfort or support is encouraged to contact College Chaplain Eric Detar at (315) 279-5378.