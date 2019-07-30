City of Geneva Police announced the arrest of Thomas Mazzocchi Jr., 35, for second degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-1 Felony. Police say that after they executed a search warrant at his West Street home they seized nearly 7 ounces of cocaine and over $5,000 in cash.

GENEVA — City of Geneva Police announced the arrest of Thomas Mazzocchi Jr., 35, for second degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-1 Felony.

Police say that after they executed a search warrant at his West Street home they seized nearly 7 ounces of cocaine and over $5,000 in cash.

The investigation was over a seven-month period.

If found guilty of the A-1 felony charge, Mazzocchi faces a potential sentence of 15-25 years in prison.

Mazzocchi was ordered held on no bail, further charges are pending.