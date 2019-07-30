Choose your vessel and paddle Sugar Creek to Keuka Lake and back to benefit Finger Lakes Museum

The fourth annual Paddle Keuka 5K takes place Saturday, Aug. 3at the Finger Lakes Museum campus. The event at 3369 Guyanoga Road, Branchport, takes racers down the bank of Sugar Creek to Keuka Lake and back. The race welcomes canoes, kayaks, and stand up paddle boards (SUPs) in two divisions, unlimited and recreational, to accommodate all experience levels and ages.

Open to participants 17 years of age and older, categories allow for various levels of paddling skill. Already registered participants need to send an email to communications@fingerlakesmuseum.org with the name of two friends who will be signing up. Museum staff will make sure they are registered and the referring racer’s name will be entered to win a $100 L.L. Bean gift card good for any outdoor gear.

Grove Boys Catering will be serving chicken barbeque after the race, with chicken, coleslaw, salt potatoes and roll for $10 a person. Pre-order tickets are available online for both racers and spectators.

All race and barbeque proceeds benefit the Finger Lakes Museum. To register and for more details, visit www.FingerLakesMuseum.org, email race director Debbie Lyon at dlyon@fingerlakesmuseum.org or call (315) 595-2200.