Park Point Concert in the Square will present Woodstock Rocs — a tribute to the first Woodstock of 1969 — at 5 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Park Point, 400 Park Point Drive, Rochester.

Cover is $5 cover at the door, and partial proceeds will go toward Veterans Outreach Center. VIP tickets are available for purchase; the $25 price includes admission to the concert, stage side view, complimentary food, a private bar and private bathroom.

The event is open to all ages, with alcohol available to those ages 21 and older; this is a rain or shine event.

Visit parkpointconcert.wixsite.com for more information.