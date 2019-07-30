Learn the latest on the health of the lake and watershed activities at the annual meeting Aug. 14.

Research Scientist Anthony Prestigiacomo with the state Department of Environmental Conservation will present his latest findings about Canandaigua Lake at at the annual meeting of the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association. The event on Wednesday, Aug. 14, will also feature Watershed Program Manager Kevin Olvany talking about the new Canandaigua Lake Water Trail.

The public is invited to attend the meeting that will include recognitions and awards. Winners of the 2019 photo contest will be announced. The CLWA will also elect officers and hold a vote on whether to amend the bylaws to increase the number of board members to 18, as well as create a new CLWA Advisory Board.

The event will be at Stage 14 at Finger Lakes Community College, 3325 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandaigua, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wine and snacks will be served.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2YatIt8