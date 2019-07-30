The YMCA of Greater Rochester and Java’s announced that on Sept. 30, Java’s will open a full-service café at the Schottland Family YMCA, located at 2300 Jefferson Road, Pittsford.

Java’s Café will be located inside the main lobby of the Schottland Y. Twelve employees will staff the seven-day-a-week operation, which will be open throughout the day.

Java’s will provide free regular and decaf at two different coffee stations within the branch for members.

Visit rochesterymca.org/Schottland to learn more about the partnership.