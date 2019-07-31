The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and older at noon on Mondays through Fridays.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required.
All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett. The menu for next week includes:
Aug. 26: Pasta primavera.
Aug. 27: Thanksgiving in August; Lunch and Learn: What is “The Cloud?” — presented by Daniel Jones.
Aug. 28: Monte Cristo wedge salad with fresh fruit
Aug. 29: Creamy chicken and noodles in a lemon butter sauce
Aug. 30: Spaghetti and meatballs
Call (585) 223-1617 for details or visit perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.
