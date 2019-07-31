The Arc of Monroe recently received $215,000 from the trustee management board of NYSARC Trust Services to support its guardianship and recreation programs for residents with disabilities.
The nonprofit received $200,000 to provide guardianship services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who would not otherwise have a legal guardian or advocate. Supported by chapter staff and community volunteers, this program currently supports 34 people and is ready to help 29 more as a standby or alternate standby guardian.
NYSARC Trust Services also awarded $15,000 to develop new recreational opportunities for the more than 500 people supported by the Arc of Monroe.
Arc of Monroe receives Trust Services grants
The Arc of Monroe recently received $215,000 from the trustee management board of NYSARC Trust Services to support its guardianship and recreation programs for residents with disabilities.