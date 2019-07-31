The Arc of Monroe recently received $215,000 from the trustee management board of NYSARC Trust Services to support its guardianship and recreation programs for residents with disabilities.

The nonprofit received $200,000 to provide guardianship services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who would not otherwise have a legal guardian or advocate. Supported by chapter staff and community volunteers, this program currently supports 34 people and is ready to help 29 more as a standby or alternate standby guardian.

NYSARC Trust Services also awarded $15,000 to develop new recreational opportunities for the more than 500 people supported by the Arc of Monroe.