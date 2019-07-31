Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County and Marshall Exteriors will host a free block party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 to a new home on Saltonstall Street in Canandaigua, between Center and Pleasant streets.

The family-friendly event will include food, raffles, games and a kids basketball shootout contest. Habitat representatives will be on-site to discuss programs and services.

Volunteers will work with Habitat homebuyers to raise the walls and trusses for a new home on Saltonstall throughout the week. Marshall Exteriors will install the roof during the party.