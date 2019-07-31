Historic Palmyra will kick off Pirate Weekend with a ghost walk and hunt from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 9.

Walkers will hear the darker side of village history while traveling a half-mile from Market Street to East Main Street. A ghost hunt will follow in the museums of Palmyra.

Participants should meet at the Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St., Palmyra. Admission is $15. Visit squ.re/2Wj2mMs for information.

Erie Canal Pirate Weekend will continue on Aug. 10 with various events across the village. The five museums will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting at 132 Market St. Admission will be discounted to $2 per museum, $5 trail pass, and free for ages 15 and younger.

Pirate gear will be available for purchase at the sales table outside the museum. Bloody Mary will tell stories in the yard at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Historic Palmyra will participate in the 2019 Pillage ‘N the Village Bed Race Regatta after its second-place win last year. This event raises funds for the nonprofit history organization. The race will take place on Main Street after the parade, which starts at 11 a.m.

Visit bit.ly/2K7nYYn for information.