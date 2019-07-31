The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at Heron Hill Winery, 5323 Seneca Point Road, Canandaigua.

The networking event will feature pizza and wine tastings by Heron Hill, as well as salad and dessert by Macri’s Deli & Cafe. Admission is $5 at the door.

Those who register at least five days before will receive a free entry into a raffle drawing for a Heron Hill VIP Experience, which includes lunch, a tour and gift bags. Call 585-394-4400 or visit bit.ly/2K6hvNg for information.