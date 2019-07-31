Grace Kreuser, a 2018 graduate of Newark High School, returned from a year in Denmark as a Rotary exchange student.

Kreuser said one of her major accomplishments was becoming fluent in Danish. She stayed with three host families throughout the year.

Public transportation is widely used In Denmark. Kreuser had to board a bus and train to travel back and forth to school, as well as the weekly morning Rotary meetings.

She said that while they like to party, Danes are “like coconuts — a hard nut to crack, but once you get in they are very sweet.”

Kreuser ended her year with a Euro-tour that stopped in seven countries over three weeks. Her final goodbye to Denmark included a three-day music festival.

Kreuser plans to study biomedical engineering at the University of Vermont and will join ROTC.