A gently used furniture and household sale is coming to Irondequoit on Aug. 14-17 to benefit students in need at Bishop Kearney High School.

A group of volunteers that previously worked on the Ronald McDonald Household Sale are leading the effort at BK under the direction of Fred Gaay. For the last four months, these volunteers have worked with faculty, staff, parents, students and partners at Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services to pick up donations, pack up items after estate sales and collect dropped-off goods.

The ground floor of BKHS is filled with thousands of donated items, from dressers and tables to glassware, toys, sporting goods and more than 500 pieces of furniture.

Volunteers include former teacher Jerry Adduci, who travels from Brockport to ensure the displayed furniture is in good shape and ready for purchase.

“We’ve been together a long time and have a proven process,” Adduci said. “We have a system to clean the items, fix any that need it and work as a committee to price them.”

Bob Lauber goes through the electrical items to make sure they are in working order and fixes furniture. Student volunteers put together puzzles and toys to ensure all of the pieces are there.

Women in the boutique area with dishware and collectibles make the room look like a showplace. Sue Wood, of Penfield, is a glass collector who frequents thrift stores and garage sales. She knows how to package and display items for sale.

“We can tell the good stuff that is high value,” Wood said. “Then, we arrange the tables just so, clean everything, price the items and then talk to the potential buyers about the pieces.”

Wood’s daughter, Jennifer, is a 1990 BK graduate, so she excited to see her hobby come full circle to help her alma mater.

BK President Steve Salluzzo said he is overwhelmed by the amount of work put in by the volunteers.

“We are incredibly grateful to each and every one of them for taking on this enormous endeavor,” he said. “Their dedication is something you don’t see every day. The funds raised from this sale will impact so many students whose families are working hard to provide their child a rigorous education in a family-centered environment at Bishop Kearney.”

Proceeds from the sale will benefit students in need, including students whose families came to Rochester as refugees. BKHS partners with RRRS to educate students looking for an alternative to the Rochester City School District.

The sale will run from noon to 7 p.m. on Aug. 14-16 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 17 at 125 S. Kings Highway in Rochester. Items will be discounted 75% on the last day.