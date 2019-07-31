Body-camera evidence is part of the case, according to the Geneva police chief

GENEVA — A Geneva police officer was arrested Wednesday, charged with one count of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a Class A misdemeanor.

Geneva City Police Officer Jack Montesanto was charged July 31 at about 11:15 a.m. by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. According to Police Chief Michael Passalacqua, Montesanto allegedly used unnecessary force on a female suspect was was under arrest by the Geneva Police Department for two violation-level offenses. Passalacqua said evidence from a body camera is part of the investigation, and the victim is cooperating.

Montesanto was suspended from his duties pending the outcome of the matter, the chief said in a press conference Wednesday.

The chief said he initiated an internal and subsequent criminal investigation into Montesanto’s on-duty conduct on July 25. The internal investigation is being handled by the police department’s Internal Affairs Unit; the county sheriff’s office was asked to conduct the criminal investigation.

“It is never a good day when a Chief of Police has to report the arrest of a police officer from their own agency but it is a necessary part of maintaining a credible and transparent agency,” Passalacqua stated. “Although this allegation is disturbing it in no way diminishes the trust I have in the women and men of the Geneva Police Department who work hard every day to protect our city.”

This ongoing story will be updated.