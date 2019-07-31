The Victor Central School District recently named Geneva native John Zappia as interim business manager.

Zappia will fill the administrative post until November, when a permanent hire can be made. He replaces Joseph Dougherty, who resigned earlier this summer.

Zappia retired from the Canandaigua City School District in 2007, where he was the assistant superintendent for business for five years. Prior positions at Canandaigua included treasurer, assistant business official and business education teacher.

He also held administrative positions at Gorham-Middlesex Central School District, where he was the director of finance, and at Gates Chili Central School District, where he was the assistant superintendent for personnel.

Since retiring, Zappia has served as the interim business official for seven Ontario County school districts. He continues to serve as an adjunct instructor at Finger Lakes Community College and Nazareth College.

“I look forward to working with Victor’s interim Superintendent Dennis Ford and the rest of the school district staff to ensure that the management of the district’s business operations remain beyond reproach,” Zappia said.

Call 585-924-3252, ext. 1407 for information.